As Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol bury the hatchet, here are other stars who should end enmity

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan made a phone call to Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol and have put an end to their 20 year long cold war, these Bollywood actors should follow suit.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Foes turn friends

Shah Rukh and Sunny have finally ended their cold war.

Aunty mat kaho na

Sonam irked Aishwarya by calling her ‘aunty’ and till date they aren’t in talking terms.

No means no

Salman Khan decided to never be cordial with Vivek Oberoi after the press conference circus.

Cold vibes

Salman and John still share cold vibes and reportedly the reason is Katrina.

Let’s ‘maaf’ the mafia?

Karan Johar extended an olive branch to Kangana Ranaut, will they ever be friends?

‘Plastic’

Emraan Hashmi regrets calling Ash plastic on KWK show but she refuses to forgive him.

Forever cats

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu's cat fights often grabbed headlines. They can’t see eye to eye yet.

Queen Bees

Can Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut be cordial ever?

Move on

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone should forget the past and do a film together.

Permanent dushman

Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana are amongst those who might never be friends, but never say never…

