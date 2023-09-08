Asha Bhosle birthday: Top 10 evergreen songs of Bollywood's Nightingale

Asha Bhosle's melodious voice has graced countless Bollywood songs and we have listed few here.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

90 years of Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle has turned 90 today and over the years she has proved to be a nightingale of Bollywood with her songs that are cherished by music lovers of all ages.

Dum Maro Dum - Hare Rama Hare Krishna

This iconic song became synonymous with the 1970s counterculture movement in India.

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja - Caravan

Known for its sensuality, this song is a timeless classic.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko - Yaadon Ki Baaraat

A romantic melody that continues to be loved by generations.

Dil Cheez Kya Hai - Umrao Jaan

Asha Bhosle's soulful rendition adds depth to this classic.

Aao Huzoor Tumko - Kismat

A seductive number that showcases Asha's vocal prowess.

Mera Kuch Samaan - Ijaazat

This poignant song is a beautiful expression of love and nostalgia.

Duniya Mein Logon Ko - Apna Desh

A fun and catchy song that has remained popular over the years.

Yeh Mera Dil - Don

This peppy track showcases Asha's versatility and energy.

Aap Yahan Aaye Kis Liye - Kal Aaj Aur Kal

A melodious track that captures the essence of romance.

Aaiye Meherbaan - Howrah Bridge

A timeless seductive song that remains a classic.

