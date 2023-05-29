Divorced celebrity couples who are best friends forever

Here, take a look at Bollywood stars who are friends with their ex-partners.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

Ashish Vidyarthi-Piloo

Ashish Vidyarthi's wife Piloo supported him during his second marriage.

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao co-parent their child together even after the divorce.

Ranvir Shorey-Konkona Sen Sharma

Ranvir Shorey has maintained good relations with ex-wife -Konkona Sen Sharma.

Gulshan Deviah-Kallirroi Tziafeta

Gulshan Deviah and Kallirroi Tziafeta separated but they keep posting about each other on social media.

Anurag Kashyap-Kalki Koechlin

Anurag Kashyap has maintained a good bond with Kalki Koechlin even after divorce.

Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora separated after 18 years but maintain a cordial bond with one another.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have moved on after divorce and are cordial with one another.

Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani have maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their daughter.

Raghu Ram-Sugandha Garg

Raghu Ram and Sugandha Garg have also maintained a cordial bond.

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are good friends even after the separation.

Bff's

Is it good to be friends with your ex?

Bury

There are many Bollywood stars who have buried the past to be friends after divorce with their partners.

