Ashutosh Rana to Prakash Raj: Check out the richest villains of Indian cinema
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023
Meet the wealthiest villains of the film industry.
Sonu Sood’s net worth is reported to be Rs 140 crore.
Gulshan Grover’s next worth is approximately Rs 120 crore.
Jagapathi Babu has a net worth approximately of Rs 120 crore.
The net worth of Ashish Vidyarthi is Rs 82 crore.
Dushman’s villain Ashutosh Rana has a net worth of Rs 55 crore.
Rana Duggabati has a net worth of approximately Rs 45 crore.
Mukesh Rishi’s net worth is approximately Rs 41 crore.
Prakash Raj’s estimated net worth is Rs 36 crore.
Aadhi Pinisetty charges Rs 4 crore for a film.
