Ashutosh Rana to Prakash Raj: Check out the richest villains of Indian cinema

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023

Meet the wealthiest villains of the film industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonu Sood’s net worth is reported to be Rs 140 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gulshan Grover’s next worth is approximately Rs 120 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jagapathi Babu has a net worth approximately of Rs 120 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The net worth of Ashish Vidyarthi is Rs 82 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dushman’s villain Ashutosh Rana has a net worth of Rs 55 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Duggabati has a net worth of approximately Rs 45 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mukesh Rishi’s net worth is approximately Rs 41 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prakash Raj’s estimated net worth is Rs 36 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aadhi Pinisetty charges Rs 4 crore for a film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Night Manager becomes most watched series ever on Disney Plus Hotstar; here's why we want more of Aditya Roy Kapur

 

 Find Out More