Top 10 terrifying serial killers in Bollywood films that make us shiver
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023
Let's check serial killers of films that made us shiver.
Ashutosh Rana from Sangharsh still sends shivers down our spine.
Riteish Deshmukh’s character from Ek Villain scared many women traveling alone in Mumbai.
Urmila Matondkar gave a spine-chilling performance in Kaun.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui scared the crap out of us in Raman Raghav 2.0.
Vishal Jetwa impressed the audience with his stellar performance in Mardaani 2.
Ashutosh Rana again played a merciless killer in Dushman.
Randeep Hooda was indeed a terrifying villain in Main Aur Charles.
Prashant Narayanan played a menacing villain in Murder 2
Priyanka in 7 Khoon Maaf definitely gave some terrible nightmares.
Vijay Verma played a terrifying killer in Dahaad
Which one did scare you the most?
