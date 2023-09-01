Asia Cup 2023 India Vs Pakistan: Top 10 Bollywood stars who love cricket

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match, here's looking at Bollywood celebrities who are cricket crazy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
Owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh is a big-time cricket enthusiast and is often seen at the stadium watching matches live.
Akshay is a cricket lover and follows IPL and major cricket tournaments religiously.
Ranbir is an avid Sachin Tendulkar fan and never missed a game of the Indian sports legend.
Katrina loves playing cricket and is often captured by her co-stars playing the sport during her breaks on film sets.
Despite his busy schedule, the Tiger star makes it a point to follow every big cricket tournament.
Vicky is a big-time cricket lover and often takes to his social media to share pictures from team India's campaign during global tournaments.
Suniel Shetty has been a cricket enthusiast all his life and with his son-in-law KL Rahul playing for the country, the actor is often seen in the stands watching the game.
Not just Kabaddi, Abhishek is also fond of watching cricket and football games.
The actor was recently seen promoting her film during the IPL 2023 final and spoke about her love for watching the game.
Anushka is often seen in the stands cheering for husband Virat Kohli and revealed how she has developed an interest in the game over the years.
