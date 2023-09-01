Asia Cup 2023 India Vs Pakistan: Top 10 Bollywood stars who love cricket

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match, here's looking at Bollywood celebrities who are cricket crazy.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh is a big-time cricket enthusiast and is often seen at the stadium watching matches live.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

Akshay is a cricket lover and follows IPL and major cricket tournaments religiously.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir is an avid Sachin Tendulkar fan and never missed a game of the Indian sports legend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Katrina loves playing cricket and is often captured by her co-stars playing the sport during her breaks on film sets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Despite his busy schedule, the Tiger star makes it a point to follow every big cricket tournament.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky is a big-time cricket lover and often takes to his social media to share pictures from team India’s campaign during global tournaments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty has been a cricket enthusiast all his life and with his son-in-law KL Rahul playing for the country, the actor is often seen in the stands watching the game.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan

Not just Kabaddi, Abhishek is also fond of watching cricket and football games.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan

The actor was recently seen promoting her film during the IPL 2023 final and spoke about her love for watching the game.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

Anushka is often seen in the stands cheering for husband Virat Kohli and revealed how she has developed an interest in the game over the years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 big Bollywood stars who lost money after massive flop films

 

 Find Out More