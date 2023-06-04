Asur 2 actors Ridhi Dogra, Barun Sobti and more: Top 12 TV stars who excelled on OTT as well

Asur 2 actors Ridhi Dogra, Barun Sobti and more: Top 12 TV stars who excelled on OTT shows on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player and moreSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023
Asur 2 and The Married Woman actress Ridhi Dogra has wowed one and all with her acting chops
Siddhant Gupta is amazing as Jai on Amazon Prime's Jubilee. TV fans know him as Kunj from Tashan-E-Ishq
Karan Tacker is away from the TV space. He made a debut with Neeraj Pathak's Special Ops series.
TV's Lord Shiva Mohit Raina has been amazing in Kaafir, Bhaukaal and Mumbai Diaries 26/11
Ravi Dubey's Matsya Kaand became one of the most watched shows on MX Player. He was fabulous in it.
Not many know that Surya Sharma was the lead of Zee TV's show Kaala Teeka
From Tanhaiyaan to Asur 2, Barun Sobti is growing in strength. He has Kohrra lined up for Netflix.
Rajeev Khandelwal was one of the first TV stars to show his prowess in web series as well.
Swaragini actor Varun Kapoor made his debut in the OTT space with Fireflies Parth & Jugnu on Zee 5.
Nakuul Mehta has done one big web show Never Kiss Your Best Friend and it is a success.
Kunal Karan Kapoor was a part of The Raikar Case on Voot Select. He is known as Mohan Bhatnagar from his hit TV show.
Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani has done two web shows so far. People like his charisma and acting.
