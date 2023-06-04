Asur 2 actors Ridhi Dogra, Barun Sobti and more: Top 12 TV stars who excelled on OTT as well

Asur 2 actors Ridhi Dogra, Barun Sobti and more: Top 12 TV stars who excelled on OTT shows on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023

Asur 2 actress Ridhi Dogra

Asur 2 and The Married Woman actress Ridhi Dogra has wowed one and all with her acting chops

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jubilee actor Siddhant Gupta

Siddhant Gupta is amazing as Jai on Amazon Prime's Jubilee. TV fans know him as Kunj from Tashan-E-Ishq

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Tacker of Special Ops

Karan Tacker is away from the TV space. He made a debut with Neeraj Pathak's Special Ops series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohit Raina of Bhaukaal

TV's Lord Shiva Mohit Raina has been amazing in Kaafir, Bhaukaal and Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravi Dubey of Matsya Kaand

Ravi Dubey's Matsya Kaand became one of the most watched shows on MX Player. He was fabulous in it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surya Sharma on Undekhi

Not many know that Surya Sharma was the lead of Zee TV's show Kaala Teeka

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barun Sobti of Asur 2

From Tanhaiyaan to Asur 2, Barun Sobti is growing in strength. He has Kohrra lined up for Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajeev Khandelwal of Naxalbari

Rajeev Khandelwal was one of the first TV stars to show his prowess in web series as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Kapoor of Parth & Jugnu

Swaragini actor Varun Kapoor made his debut in the OTT space with Fireflies Parth & Jugnu on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nakuul Mehta on NKYBF

Nakuul Mehta has done one big web show Never Kiss Your Best Friend and it is a success.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kunal Karan Kapoor on The Raikar Case

Kunal Karan Kapoor was a part of The Raikar Case on Voot Select. He is known as Mohan Bhatnagar from his hit TV show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gashmeer Mahajani on Tu Zakhm Hai

Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani has done two web shows so far. People like his charisma and acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Times Ambani bahus looked their elegant best in lehengas

 

 Find Out More