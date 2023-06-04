Asur 2 actress Ridhi Dogra, Jubilee's Siddhant Gupta and more: Top 12 actors whose stardom rose to OTT

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023

Ridhi Dogra

Fans of Asur series love Ridhi Dogra's stoic yet emotive performance of Nusrat Saeed

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi as Niloufer in Jubilee left the audience moved

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan has been doing good work on shows like The Office, Tandav

Barun Sobti

From Tanhaiyaan in 2017 to Nikhil Nair in Asur 2 fans love Barun Sobti as an actor

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra has done a number of series like Avrodh, Betaal and of late Marzi

Surya Sharma

Surya Sharma was superb in Undekhi and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein on Netflix

Divyenndu

Divyendu is best known for his work in Mirzapur. He was seen in Salt City of late

Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar has been adored by masses on shows like Kota Factory and Panchayat

Flora Saini

Flora Saini is very active in the OTT space with shows like Aarya, Paurashpur and Rana Naidu

Sunil Grover

Fans loved Sunil Grover in Tandav. He was amazing in Sunflower.

Tanuj Virwani

Tanuj Virwani has been seen on shows like Inside Edge, Cartel and Tandoor

Siddhant Gupta

Siddhant Gupta is touted as next big thing after Jubilee

