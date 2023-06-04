Asur 2 actress Ridhi Dogra, Jubilee's Siddhant Gupta and more: Top 12 actors whose stardom rose to OTT

Asur 2 actress Ridhi Dogra, Jubilee's Siddhant Gupta and more: Top 12 actors whose names are on audiences' lips due to their work on OTTSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023
Fans of Asur series love Ridhi Dogra's stoic yet emotive performance of Nusrat SaeedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Wamiqa Gabbi as Niloufer in Jubilee left the audience movedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauahar Khan has been doing good work on shows like The Office, TandavSource: Bollywoodlife.com
From Tanhaiyaan in 2017 to Nikhil Nair in Asur 2 fans love Barun Sobti as an actorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aahana Kumra has done a number of series like Avrodh, Betaal and of late MarziSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Surya Sharma was superb in Undekhi and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyendu is best known for his work in Mirzapur. He was seen in Salt City of lateSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jitendra Kumar has been adored by masses on shows like Kota Factory and PanchayatSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Flora Saini is very active in the OTT space with shows like Aarya, Paurashpur and Rana NaiduSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans loved Sunil Grover in Tandav. He was amazing in Sunflower.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanuj Virwani has been seen on shows like Inside Edge, Cartel and TandoorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddhant Gupta is touted as next big thing after JubileeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!