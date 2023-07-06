Asur 2 and more top 10 web series on cybercrime to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
Hello Mini is available on MX Player.
Cyber Vaar highlights the rising threat of cybercrime. Available on Voot and Jio Cinema.
Escaype Live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar highlights how people get trapped in the social media world.
Along with suspense thriller Asur explores cyber crime. Available on Jio Cinema.
Asur 2 is one of the must-watch web series on Jio Cinema.
Hina Khan and Rohan Shah’s Hacked is a classic example of cybercrime. Watch on Zee 5.
Troll Police explores issues such as cyber-bullying and trolling. Available on Jio Cinema.
Chakravyuh is Based on Piyush Jha’s book Anti-Social Network. Watch it on MX Player.
Jamtara on Netflix is based on online fraud and phishing scams.
Cybersquad is available on Alt Balaji and Jio Cinema.
