Asur 2 and more top 10 web series on cybercrime to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Hello Mini is available on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cyber Vaar highlights the rising threat of cybercrime. Available on Voot and Jio Cinema.

Escaype Live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar highlights how people get trapped in the social media world.

Along with suspense thriller Asur explores cyber crime. Available on Jio Cinema.

Asur 2 is one of the must-watch web series on Jio Cinema.

Hina Khan and Rohan Shah’s Hacked is a classic example of cybercrime. Watch on Zee 5.

Troll Police explores issues such as cyber-bullying and trolling. Available on Jio Cinema.

Chakravyuh is Based on Piyush Jha’s book Anti-Social Network. Watch it on MX Player.

Jamtara on Netflix is based on online fraud and phishing scams.

Cybersquad is available on Alt Balaji and Jio Cinema.

