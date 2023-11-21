Asur 2 and other Top 12 Indian originals that are a must watch on Jio Cinema for free

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023

Asur 2 follows the story of Nikhil, an ex-forensic expert joins hands with his mentor to find a serial killer.

Taali is a web series about the awareness of trans rights in the life of Gauri Sawant, an activist.

Kaalkoot is the story of a police officer trying to juggle his daily life while also solving a major acid attack case.

A cop kidnaps a young girl on behalf of her own mother but the plan goes wrong while trying to extort money. Watch Apaharan 2 on Jio Cinema.

Inspector Avinash follows the story of a cop and its team as they try to neutralise a weapons cartel

Rafuchakkar is about a con artist who has to prove his innocence in the court of law.

Crackdown 2 follows the story of a plane hijack as the PM assigns a new RAW agent to deal with the same.

Candy follows the story of a troubled teacher and a cop as they try to unravel a murder mystery of a student.

Code M seems to be about a normal open and shut case but as Monica digs deeper into the case she discovers a lot more.

Om Singh ends up taking a case of a missing person and ends up finding a lot more about London in London Files.

Gone Game 2 is an updated version of the game of different types of people who compete with each other in order to impress the judges.

What seems like a normal date night between a couple turns into a dirty game of lies, Watch Marzi on Jio Cinema.

