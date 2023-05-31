Asur 2, Bloody Daddy and more OTT releases in June 2023 on Netfix, Jio, Amazon Prime and more

June is coming soon and we have curated the best shows you can watch on OTT.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023

Bloody Daddy

Bloody Daddy on Jio Cinema is a good Hindi action thiller which you need to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur Season 2

Asur Season 2 on Jio Cinema will see Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti in their roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbaikar

Mumbaikar on Jio Cinema is a great action thriller movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big Boss OTT

Big Boss OTT will air on Voot and will see Salman Khan back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manifest Season 4 Part 2

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix should be on your list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Never Have I Ever Season 4

Never Have I Ever Season 4 on Netflix is unmissable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extraction 2

Extraction 2 on Netflix is all about Tyler Rake being ready for another mission.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Night Manager Season 2

Night Manager Season 2 on Disney+Hottar will see Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala back again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

School of Lies

School of Lies on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a child going missing from a private boarding school.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Mirror Season 6

Black Mirror Season 6 on Netflix is about a couple making a nature documentary when they are pulled by historical events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Outstanding

The web shows mentioned are clearly outstanding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thrillers

As the rainy season will come, watch these thriller shows by binge-watching.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bhojpuri actresses scintillating in saree

 

 Find Out More