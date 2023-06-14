Top 10 action thriller web series on Jio Cinema to watch for free
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023
Asur 2 is about Shubh coming back and taking revenge to an all-new level.
Bloody Daddy is about a man who has a fight with the crime lords and against the cops.
Inspector Avinash shows the journey of Inspector Avinash Mishra, played by Randeep Hooda.
Asur is one of the best crime thriller series on Jio Cinema.
Crackdown is one of the best espionage thriller web series that will take you on a roller coaster ride.
Tandoor is a total new-age drama thriller web show that has Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virmani.
Udaariyaan is a drama series that shows the lives of Tejo, Jasmin, and Fateh.
London Files has Arjun Rampal in the lead role.
The Great Weddings of Munnes
Marzi is a crime thriller web series on Jio Cinema.
