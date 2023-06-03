Asur 2, Citadel, Dahaad and more: Ormax lists out the Top OTT Originals of the week

Asur 2, Citadel, Dahaad and more: Ormax lists out the Top 10 series and films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar and Jio Cinema for the weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023
Though it came on June 1, Asur 2 is already reigning the Ormax charts for the week
In the new season, fans want to know if Shubh Joshi will be finally hunted down
Despite mixed reviews, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel is doing great
A gritty small-town thriller Dahaad is getting love for its performances and engaging content
Raj and DK's series Farzi is a huge hit. Shahid Kapoor is brilliant in it.
Ali Abbas Zafar's movie Bloody Daddy starring Shahid and Diana is on fourth place
Priya Bapat is superb in this series about the ambitions of a politician
Apoorv Singh Karki's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is now coming in cinema halls starring Manoj Bajpayee
Kathal starring Sanya Malhotra on Netflix is an engaging comedy satire
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo has got good response from OTT viewers
Randeep Hooda, Shalin Bhanot star in Inspector Avinash which is a cop drama
Asur 2, Citadel, Dahaad which one did you love the most?
