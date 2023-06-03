Asur 2, Citadel, Dahaad and more: Ormax lists out the Top OTT Originals of the week

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023

Asur 2 on Jio Cinema

Though it came on June 1, Asur 2 is already reigning the Ormax charts for the week

Asur 2 new season

In the new season, fans want to know if Shubh Joshi will be finally hunted down

Citadel on Amazon Prime Video

Despite mixed reviews, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel is doing great

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video

A gritty small-town thriller Dahaad is getting love for its performances and engaging content

Farzi on Amazon Prime Video

Raj and DK's series Farzi is a huge hit. Shahid Kapoor is brilliant in it.

Bloody Daddy on Jio Cinema

Ali Abbas Zafar's movie Bloody Daddy starring Shahid and Diana is on fourth place

City of Dreams 3 on Disney Hotstar

Priya Bapat is superb in this series about the ambitions of a politician

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai on Zee 5

Apoorv Singh Karki's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is now coming in cinema halls starring Manoj Bajpayee

Kathal on Netflix

Kathal starring Sanya Malhotra on Netflix is an engaging comedy satire

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney Hotstar

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo has got good response from OTT viewers

Inspector Avinash on Jio Cinema

Randeep Hooda, Shalin Bhanot star in Inspector Avinash which is a cop drama

Which one did you love?

Asur 2, Citadel, Dahaad which one did you love the most?

