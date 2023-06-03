Asur 2 on Jio Cinema and more: 12 crime thrillers on Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5 with complex cop characters

Asur 2 on Jio Cinema and more: 12 crime thrillers on Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5 where actors' cop characters have made own fan baseSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023
Arshad Warsi's troubled but stubborn Dhananjay Rajput is epic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaideep Ahlawat made Hathiram Chaudhary a character for the history booksSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Drashti Dhami's stellar act as Ira Patel was the highlight of Duranga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon did a great job as small-town cop Kasturi in the crime show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah is terrific as Vartika Chaturvedi, a role inspired by Chhaya Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan was phenomenal as Sartaj Singh on Sacred Games by Anurag Kashyap.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohit Raina is amazing as SSP Naveen Sikhera who cleans up a town of goons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Richa Chadha was solid as DSP Ratna Sankhwar in the suspense show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amit Sadh is simply fabulous as Kabir Sawant in the thrilling series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal Kemmu has done a great job as a STF officer in the crime thriller series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha has breathed life into the role of cop Anjali Bhatti. She is fire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep Hooda has done a splendid job in this slice of life crime series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!