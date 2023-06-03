Asur 2 on Jio Cinema and more: 12 crime thrillers on Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5 with complex cop characters

Asur 2 on Jio Cinema and more: 12 crime thrillers on Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5 where actors' cop characters have made own fan base

Urmimala Banerjee

Jun 03, 2023

Asur 2 on Jio Cinema

Arshad Warsi's troubled but stubborn Dhananjay Rajput is epic.

Pataal Lok on Prime Video

Jaideep Ahlawat made Hathiram Chaudhary a character for the history books

Duranga on Zee 5

Drashti Dhami's stellar act as Ira Patel was the highlight of Duranga.

Aranyak on Netflix

Raveena Tandon did a great job as small-town cop Kasturi in the crime show.

Delhi Crime on Netflix

Shefali Shah is terrific as Vartika Chaturvedi, a role inspired by Chhaya Sharma.

Sacred Games on Netflix

Saif Ali Khan was phenomenal as Sartaj Singh on Sacred Games by Anurag Kashyap.

Bhaukaal on MX Player

Mohit Raina is amazing as SSP Naveen Sikhera who cleans up a town of goons.

Candy on Voot Select

Richa Chadha was solid as DSP Ratna Sankhwar in the suspense show.

Breathe on Amazon Prime

Amit Sadh is simply fabulous as Kabir Sawant in the thrilling series.

Abhay on Zee 5

Kunal Kemmu has done a great job as a STF officer in the crime thriller series.

Dahaad on Amazon Prime

Sonakshi Sinha has breathed life into the role of cop Anjali Bhatti. She is fire.

Inspector Avinash on Jio Cinema

Randeep Hooda has done a splendid job in this slice of life crime series.

