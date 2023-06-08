Top 12 OTT series that score with atmospherics, locations and technical finesse [View List]

Asur 2, School Of Lies and more: Top 12 OTT series that leave a great impression with their fine technical aspects [View List]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023

School of Lies on Disney Hotstar

Avinash Arun Dhaware's camerawork is the icing on the cake on this layered show

Asur 2 on Jio Cinema

Asur 2 on Jio Cinema is not only a written masterpiece but technically fine too

The Last Hour on Amazon Prime Video

Sanjay Kapoor and Shahana Goswami's show has superb photography, BGM and editing

Bebakee on Alt Balaji

Kushal Tandon and Karan Jotwani's show is shot in a glossy manner, complete Bollywood style.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend on ZEE5

Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh and Karan Wahi's rom-com series is one of the best packaged ones out there

Haq Se on Alt Balaji

The beauty of Kashmir adds to the emotional story about four sisters and their lives

Betaal on Netflix

An underrated show, Betaal has some great VFX, sound effects and atmospherics

Rocket Boys on SONY LIV

The show has been made in a painstaking manner with attention to history and details

Modern Love on Amazon Prime Video

Modern Love has used some excellent camera work to build mood to the stories shot in and around Mumbai

Kaafir on ZEE5

Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina's Kaafir is shot against a gorgeous landscape adding to the emotive nature of the show

Aranyak on Netflix

Raveena Tandon's Aranyak on Netflix is defined by superb cinematography and neat special effects

Aashram on MX Player

Bobby Deol's superhit show Aashram is shot in the stunning Noor-Us-Sabah Palace of Bhopal

