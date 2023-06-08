Top 12 OTT series that score with atmospherics, locations and technical finesse [View List]

Asur 2, School Of Lies and more: Top 12 OTT series that leave a great impression with their fine technical aspects [View List]Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023
Avinash Arun Dhaware's camerawork is the icing on the cake on this layered showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Asur 2 on Jio Cinema is not only a written masterpiece but technically fine tooSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Kapoor and Shahana Goswami's show has superb photography, BGM and editingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kushal Tandon and Karan Jotwani's show is shot in a glossy manner, complete Bollywood style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh and Karan Wahi's rom-com series is one of the best packaged ones out thereSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The beauty of Kashmir adds to the emotional story about four sisters and their livesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
An underrated show, Betaal has some great VFX, sound effects and atmosphericsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The show has been made in a painstaking manner with attention to history and detailsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Modern Love has used some excellent camera work to build mood to the stories shot in and around MumbaiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina's Kaafir is shot against a gorgeous landscape adding to the emotive nature of the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon's Aranyak on Netflix is defined by superb cinematography and neat special effectsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol's superhit show Aashram is shot in the stunning Noor-Us-Sabah Palace of BhopalSource: Bollywoodlife.com
