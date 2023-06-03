Top 10 web series that leaked online on Tamilrockers and more

Asur 2, Citadel and many more web series sadly became a victim of piracy.

Nikita Thakkar

Asur 2

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's Asur 2 is the latest victim of piracy.

Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel streaming on Amazon Prime Video also got leaked online.

Scoop

Karishma Tanna's Scoop got leaked on torrent sites.

School of Lies

Disney+Hotstar's School of Lies also got reportedly leaked online in HD quality.

Rana Naidu

Netflix's Rana Naidu was quite acclaimed but sadly got leaked online.

The Night Manager

The Night Manager got reportedly leaked on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and more.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut Farzi also reportedly became a victim of piracy.

City of Dreams

Web series City of Dreams is also on the list.

Taj - Reign of Revenge

Taj - Reign of Revenge series also fell prey to piracy.

Tooth Pari

Tooth Pari is also on the list.

