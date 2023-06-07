Top 12 TV stars who shot steamy scenes for web series

Asur 2 star Barun Sobti, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and more: Top 12 TV stars who did not shy away from being bold or intimate on web shows

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

Karan Singh Grover in Boss

Karan Singh Grover was a total riot in the show Boss with Anveshi Jain

Shama Sikander in Maaya

Shama Sikander bravely took on the part of a nymphomaniac in Maaya. The show was discussed a lot on social media

Nia Sharma in Twisted

Nia Sharma as a supermodel in Twisted in sharp and manipulative. The actress did not shy away from skinshow

Rohan Mehra in Class 2020

The show was panned a lot for overt sexualization of high school life. Rohan Mehra did some smooching scenes

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Galli Galoch Girls

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shed all inhibitions for Ullu app show Galli Galoch Girls. The actress was bold and uninhibited

Karan Wahi in Never Kiss Your Best Friend

Karan Wahi did not hesitate from going shirtless and doing kissing scenes in Never Kiss Your Best Friend

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan has not hesitated from going shirtless on his web shows like Gandi Baat and Manphodganj Ki Binny

Rithvik Dhanjani in XXX

Ekta Kapoor's XXX is said to be one of the boldest web series ever. Rithvik Dhanjani did not shy away from doing the scenes

Parth Samthaan in Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon

Parth Samthaan was not shy even on TV. His steamy scenes with Patralekhaa in Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon was the talk of the town

Barun Sobti in Tanhaiyaan, TGIDF

Asur 2 star Barun Sobti is an uninhibited actor who has not shied away from kissing scenes in the above mentioned shows

Ronit Bose Roy in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai

Ronit Bose Roy did some intimate scenes in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai where he is shown as a casanova with mid life crisis

Narayani Shastri in Gandi Baat

Narayani Shastri one of TV's finest actresses did not shy away from being bold in the most talked about Gandi Baat

