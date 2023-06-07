Top 12 TV stars who shot steamy scenes for web series

Asur 2 star Barun Sobti, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and more: Top 12 TV stars who did not shy away from being bold or intimate on web showsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023
Karan Singh Grover was a total riot in the show Boss with Anveshi Jain
Shama Sikander bravely took on the part of a nymphomaniac in Maaya. The show was discussed a lot on social media
Nia Sharma as a supermodel in Twisted in sharp and manipulative. The actress did not shy away from skinshow
The show was panned a lot for overt sexualization of high school life. Rohan Mehra did some smooching scenes
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shed all inhibitions for Ullu app show Galli Galoch Girls. The actress was bold and uninhibited
Karan Wahi did not hesitate from going shirtless and doing kissing scenes in Never Kiss Your Best Friend
Fahmaan Khan has not hesitated from going shirtless on his web shows like Gandi Baat and Manphodganj Ki Binny
Ekta Kapoor's XXX is said to be one of the boldest web series ever. Rithvik Dhanjani did not shy away from doing the scenes
Parth Samthaan was not shy even on TV. His steamy scenes with Patralekhaa in Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon was the talk of the town
Asur 2 star Barun Sobti is an uninhibited actor who has not shied away from kissing scenes in the above mentioned shows
Ronit Bose Roy did some intimate scenes in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai where he is shown as a casanova with mid life crisis
Narayani Shastri one of TV's finest actresses did not shy away from being bold in the most talked about Gandi Baat
