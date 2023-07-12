Asur 2, The Idol, The Vow and more web series and movies about cults to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023

Asur 2

Asur 2 is there on JioCinema. It can be described as India's first show on a cult and definitely the finest.

The Idol

The HBO show has got bad reviews. In the show, Tedros has made a temporary cult and Jocelyn is drawn to it.

In The Name Of God: A Holy Betrayal

This South Korean docuseries about four church leaders is a grim watch. It is on Netflix.

Wild Wild Country

The show is on Netflix. It is about Bhagwan Osho Rajneesh and his aide Maa Sheela Anand. They created a world in Oregon.

The Vow

It is about the cult NXIVM and is on HBO. It is about a group that recruited women for sex trafficking and racketeering.

Waco

It is about the stand-off between the FBI and Waco Davidians in Texas. You can watch on Showtime.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

This docuseries is about the rise of Warren Jeffs, his notion of absolute power and polygamy

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

This movie is there on Netflix. It is about the founder of hot yoga who was accused of misconduct with women

Bad Vegan

This Netflix show is about a vegan masterchef who falls for a con man. They pay a deity to make them immortal.

Jonestown: Terror In The Jungle

The cult of Jim Jones is said to be one of the most terrifying ones. You can watch on Prime Video and Amazon.

The Leftovers

This TV series can be seen on Jio Cinema and HBO. It is a drama with elements of cult and magic realism

The Following

Kevin Bacon and James Purefoy were leads in this crime thriller series around a serial killer and his assembled cult. You can watch it on Amazon.

