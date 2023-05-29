Asur 2 to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Top OTT and theatrical releases this week

Take a look at the list of new OTT shows and movies that will have a theatrical release.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke

Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke will have Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. It is set to release on June 2 theatrically and then will reportedly release on Amazon Prime Video.

Asur Season 2

Asur S2 is set to release on June 1st 2023 on Jio Cinema.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2

Watch Manifest Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix, releasing on June 2, 2023.

Scoop

Scoop on Netflx is about how the life of a journalist is at risk. Watch it on 2nd June 2023.

Sulaikha Manzil

Watch Sulaikha Manzil releasing tomrrow only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbaikar

Mumbaikar is releasing on Jio Cinema only on 2nd June 2023.

Bird of Dusk

Bird of Dusk is all set to release on May 30th, 2023 in Bengali only on Hoichoi.

To Catch A Killer

To Catch A Killer is set to have a theatrical release on June 2, 2023.

The Boogeyman

The Boogeyman has been adapted from The Boogeyman and reportedly will release on June 2.

Hatyapuri

Hatyapuri is all about Feluda investigating a murder in the town he stays. Watch it on Zee 5 only on June 2, 2023.

