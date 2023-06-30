Top 10 Indian web series with twisted plots on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023

These web series are known for their complex and dark storylines, unexpected twists, and memorable characters.

Indian political thriller web series Tandav is available on Amazon Prime Video

Asur is a must watch physiological thriller series available to watch on Jio Cinema.

Mirzapur is an action crime thriller series streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bard of Blood is a spy thriller espionage available on Netflix.

Delhi Crime is based on Delhi gang rape. Watch it on Netflix.

Criminal Justice is a courtroom drama dealing with various case. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sacred Games is an intense crime drama streaming on Netflix.

Paatal Lok revolving around the dark realm of underworld is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Human revolves around drugs and medical scam. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Ghoul is a horror fiction series streaming on Netflix.

