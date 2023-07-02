Asur, Rangbaaz and more most underrated web series on Jio Cinema, Disney Plus Hotstar and more

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023

Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Bose: Dead/Alive on AltBalaji.

Asur marked the debut of Arshad Warsi in the world of web shows, on Voot.

Asur 2 progresses in the story with the pain that the characters have suffered. Watch this underrated show on Jio Cinema.

The Final Call on Zee 5 is a very new story of a pilot who is determined to crash his flight as a suicide attempt.

The Raikar Case on Jio Cinema is based on the story of one family who has just lost their son.

Out of Love on Disney+Hotstar is the story of a cheating husband played by Purab Kohli and the on-a-mission-to-find-the-truth.

Rangbaaz on Zee 5 is the real-life story of a notorious gangster who rose to power.

For everyone who’s missing Goa right now, Smoke is for you on MX Player.

Humans looks insightfully at big pharma crimes, human trials and corruption on Disney+Hotstar.

It's raining Tahir Raj Bhasin on OTT with Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen on Netflix.

