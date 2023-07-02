Asur, Rangbaaz and more most underrated web series on Jio Cinema, Disney Plus Hotstar and more
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023
Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Bose: Dead/Alive on AltBalaji.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asur marked the debut of Arshad Warsi in the world of web shows, on Voot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asur 2 progresses in the story with the pain that the characters have suffered. Watch this underrated show on Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Final Call on Zee 5 is a very new story of a pilot who is determined to crash his flight as a suicide attempt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Raikar Case on Jio Cinema is based on the story of one family who has just lost their son.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Out of Love on Disney+Hotstar is the story of a cheating husband played by Purab Kohli and the on-a-mission-to-find-the-truth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rangbaaz on Zee 5 is the real-life story of a notorious gangster who rose to power.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For everyone who’s missing Goa right now, Smoke is for you on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Humans looks insightfully at big pharma crimes, human trials and corruption on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's raining Tahir Raj Bhasin on OTT with Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take a look at binge-worthy shows to watch right now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sometimes, you start a web show with absolutely no expectations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and more Top 10 TV divas slay in floral outfits
Find Out More