Top 10 Hindi crime thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

From Asur to Delhi Crime: Here are Top 10 crime thrillers that you must watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023

Asur

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's Asur series will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games

Sacred Games on Netflix is a must watch for all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Crime

Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime on Netflix will leave you shocked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice

This Crime thriller is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok on Netflix is one of the best Hindi crime thrillers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam

This film is one of the best by Ajay Devgn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma's web series is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Omerta

Starring Rajkummar Rao and directed by Hansal Mehta, it is available on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu starrer is definitely a must watch for crime thriller lovers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badla

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan's Badla is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 12 TV celebs who made a fortune from reality shows

 

 Find Out More