Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcome baby girl
Janhvi Sharma
| Mar 24, 2025
Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been blessed with a baby girl.
The couple took to Instagram to share the news.
In November 2024, the couple shared the news of their first pregnancy.
Rahul married Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, in January 2023.
Both had reportedly met in 2019 through a mutual friend.
Their intimate ceremony took place at Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly started dating in 2019.
Their dating rumours began when photos from a vacation in Thailand surfaced online.
