Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcome baby girl

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2025

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been blessed with a baby girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The couple took to Instagram to share the news.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In November 2024, the couple shared the news of their first pregnancy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahul married Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, in January 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Both had reportedly met in 2019 through a mutual friend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their intimate ceremony took place at Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

Source: Google.com

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly started dating in 2019.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their dating rumours began when photos from a vacation in Thailand surfaced online.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: A look at OTT releases this week

 

 Find Out More