Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's mushiest pre-wedding photos are all that dreams are made of

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are the most talked pair in the Bollywood industry. Here's everything you need to know about their pre-wedding photos and festivities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2023
Ever since Suniel Shetty's daughter made an official announcement of dating KL Rahul, her wedding reports are doing roundabouts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly the pair is planning to get married at Khandala, in Suniel Shetty's home this month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Media reports floating online suggest that the wedding festivities of the pair will start reportedly from January 21 to 23.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Suniel's close buddies and family members will be seen at the wedding and on January 23, the pair will exchange the wedding vows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are believed then the preparations for Rahul and Athiya's wedding have already started.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The respected families of the pair are on cloud nine to see the pair taking a new journey in their lives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli will be attending the marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel had revealed that the pair wanted to have a very simple wedding and as a father, he wanted the best for both of them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel wants to see his daughter settle down, have children and a happily ever after in her life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is no official confirmation either from Athiya or from Rahul related to the wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!