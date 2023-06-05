Top actresses in pearl blouse

There are many Bollywood actresses who love wearing pearl blouses.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty knows to give a sexy twist to her blue drape.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's corset-styled blouse had sexy pearls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2022 look had a pearl collar blouse which was made out of 1200 pearls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks hot in this pearl lehenga that had a statement blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's pearl blouse is something to make a note of.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's pearly blouse is too hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari statement worthy pearl blouse look is to be bookmarked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hotness

Kiara Advani is always hotness glorified.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's pearl embellished blouse is something to make note of.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty looks hot in this pearl-dripping accessories trend over the blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pearl blouse trend

These actresses love embracing pearl blouse trend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultry

These celeb looks of stars in pearl blouses is iconic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mirzapur 3: Isha Talwar aka Madhuri Yadav reveals Top twists fans can expect

 

 Find Out More