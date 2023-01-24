Athiya Shetty to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 10 Times Bolly divas sizzled in Anamika Khanna lehenga

Anamika Khanna's designer lehengas have been worn by many Bollywood stars for their wedding. The latest being Anamika Khanna. Take a look at her collection.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2023

Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya married KL Rahul yesterday. She wore a pink coloured chikankari lehenga by Anamika Khanna with zardozi work.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The veteran actress looks stunning in this bright red coloured lehenga that had floral detailing.

Shilpa Shetty

The actress was seen wearing an olive green coloured skirt and looked striking in this ensemble.

Kajal Aggarwal

The south beauty wore a zardozi work lehenga by the designer for her wedding.

Malaika Arora

Her lehenga has a lot of earthy elements which are totally intricate and is all things aesthetic.

Tara Sutaria

Her dhoti pants do all the talking which she teamed up with a golden-coloured bikini top that made her look sexy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 actress wore a black coloured co-ord set and teamed up the same with a blazer.

Kiara Advani

Her bikini top has mirror work which she has teamed up with white coloured dhoti pants.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She was seen wearing a pretty black lehenga by Anamika Khanna. She teamed up her look with big jhumkas and an ivory-coloured dupatta.

Bhumi Pednekar

The star wore a mustard skirt that had ruffle sleeves and is surely making us feel tizzy.

