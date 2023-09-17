Atlee confirms Jawan 2, here are Top 10 more Shah Rukh Khan films that deserve a sequel

A look at Shah Rukh Khan's movies that should have a sequel

Jawan 2

Director Atlee has recently confirmed Jawan 2 which will see a spin off of Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore.

Shah Rukh Khan movies sequels

While we enjoy Jawan and await for its second part here are SRK movies that deserve a sequel.

Baadshah

Who wouldn’t want to see Shah Rukh Khan return as Baadshah.

Pardes

A sequel of this emotional drama will attract masses.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Who wouldn’t want to watch SRK and Kajol return to their flamboyant era?

Chennai Express

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s pair was most loved in this film. A sequel to this will create a buzz.

Mohabbatein

Let's sign a petition for a sequel to Mohabbatein in the same essence.

Josh

Oh Boy! How Shah Rukh Khan will now look reprising this role of a tapori guy.

Main Hoon Na

A sequel to Main Hoon Na will be fun.

Duplicate

Shah Rukh has several times played double role but this one is memorable.

Anjaam

We can’t forget the psycho lover Shah Rukh Khan played and he can still do justice to this character.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

The movie was magical and if a sequel is made that can also be favourite.

