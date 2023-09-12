Atlee, Nelson Dilipkumar and other Top 10 South Indian action film directors who are known for jaw dropping action scenes

The top South Indian filmmakers who are known for delivering the perfect cinematic experience.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Lokesh Kanagaraj

The man behind the Lokesh Cinematic Universe franchise with blockbuster films including Kaithi and Vikram will next direct Thalapathy Vijay in Leo.

Prashanth Neel

The filmmaker behind one of the biggest action film franchises in India, the KGF saga.

SS Rajamouli

The movie maverick directed high-octane action sequences in his films including Baahubali and RRR.

Nelson Dilipkumar

The Jailer director is known for action thrillers and featuring elements of dark humour.

Atlee

With Jawan, Atlee has successfully established himself as one of the top action film directors in India.

Vamshi Paidipally

The filmmaker recently directed Thalapathy Vijay in the action thriller Varisu.

H. Vinoth

The man behind Ajith Kumar’s popular films including Valimai and Thunivu.

S. Shankar

The filmmaker directed films including Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and is helming his next projects with Ram Charan and Kamal Haasan.

Puri Jagannadh

The filmmaker directed films including Pokri and Liger.

Koratala Siva

The filmmaker is currently busy directing Jr NTR for his next, Devara.

