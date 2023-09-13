Atlee, SS Rajamouli and other Top 10 South Indian directors acing the Pan India game

A list of South Indian directors whom we can tag as Pan India directors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Atlee’s Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is doing phenomenal business at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli is widely known for his magnum opus Baahubali film series and RRR.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mani Ratnam is an ace director who recently helmed Ponniyin Selvan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prashanth Neel rose to fame with the popularity of KGF.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishab Shetty became an overnight sensation after the success of Kantara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sukumar became a pan-India star with his latest film Pushpa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nelson Dilipkumar has recently delivered Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hanu Raghavapudi’s Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur was a blockbuster hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
S Shankar is also a pan-India director with the popular film Robot, and his upcoming new movies are Indian 2 and Game Changer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Reddy Vanga became pan India director with Kabir Singh and his upcoming film is Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!