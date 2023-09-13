Atlee, SS Rajamouli and other Top 10 South Indian directors acing the Pan India game

A list of South Indian directors whom we can tag as Pan India directors.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Atlee

Atlee’s Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is doing phenomenal business at the box office.

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli is widely known for his magnum opus Baahubali film series and RRR.

Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam is an ace director who recently helmed Ponniyin Selvan.

Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel rose to fame with the popularity of KGF.

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty became an overnight sensation after the success of Kantara.

Sukumar

Sukumar became a pan-India star with his latest film Pushpa.

Nelson Dilipkumar

Nelson Dilipkumar has recently delivered Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.

Hanu Raghavapudi

Hanu Raghavapudi’s Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur was a blockbuster hit.

S Shankar

S Shankar is also a pan-India director with the popular film Robot, and his upcoming new movies are Indian 2 and Game Changer.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga became pan India director with Kabir Singh and his upcoming film is Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

