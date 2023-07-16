Atlee to Rohit Shetty: Top directors and their staggering fees for movies

Jul 16, 2023

Top director Atlee will charge a huge fee for Jawan.

Rohit Shetty reportedly charges Rs 18 crore to direct a movie.

Rajkumar Hirani charges Rs .70-80 Crore per movie.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali earns a remuneration of around Rs.50-55 Crore per movie.

The next highest-paid Bollywood director is Kabir Khan who earns a remuneration of Rs.15-20 Crore per movie.

Siddharth Anand holds a remuneration of around Rs.75-80 Crore per movie.

Imtiaz Ali earns a remuneration of Rs.10-15 Crore from movies.

Anurag Kashyap earns an estimated remuneration of Rs.11-15 Crore.

Vivek Agnihotri earns a net worth of Rs.8-10 Crore.

Neeraj Pandey earns a remuneration of Rs.10-12 Crore.

Directors are known as the creative leads of the film.

They are highly known for holding a creative vision throughout the whole process of making the film.

