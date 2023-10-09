Atlee with Jawan and more: Top 10 filmmakers who rule Rs 1000 crore club

A look at the top league of Bollywood and South directors.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

The new benchmark

With humongous successes of latest movies, a new benchmark has been set with box office numbers. Gone are the days when people spoke about Rs 100 crores. Now, Rs 1000 crores BO collection is the new milestone that a few films have achieved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Atlee with Jawan

The latest director to enter the Rs 1000 crore club is Atlee. The 37-year-old director made Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and it broke all the Bollywood records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office collection

Jawan's global box office collection has gone past Rs 1100 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SS Rajamouli is the king

South filmmaker SS Rajamouli is the ruler of this club as he has two films that crossed Rs 1000 crore mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion

The film starring Prabhas reportedly made Rs 1810 crores at the box office. 'Kattapa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara' worked well for the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR box office collection

The latest SS Rajamouli film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club was RRR. The movie made approximately Rs 1316 crores at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prashanth Neel

Another South director who is happily enjoying in this club is Prashanth Neel. His KGF 2 smashed many records at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2 box office collection

Reportedly, KGF 2 is the fourth highest grossing Indian film as it crossed the mark of Rs 1300 crores with its worldwide collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siddharth Anand

Bollywood director Siddharth Anand managed to enrol himself in Rs 1000 crore club with the massive hit Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan box office collection

It is Shah Rukh Khan's first film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. The lifetime collection of the film is said to be Rs 1050 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nitesh Tiwari

Yes, Nitesh Tiwari is also on this list. The filmmaker achieved major success with Aamir Khan's film Dangal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal box office collection

The sports drama is said to have done more than Rs 2000 crores at the box office. The massive numbers came in from China.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Advait Chauhan

Another filmmaker who came very close to Rs 1000 club is Advait Chauhan. His film Secret Superstar reportedly did 976 crores at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan almost touched Rs 1000 crore mark with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman Khan's film made Rs 918 crores approximately.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkummar Hirani with Dunki

This is a prediction. Rajkummar Hirani could be the next filmmaker to enter the Rs 1000 crore club with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Sharma with Gadar 3

With Gadar 2, Anil Sharma managed to reach Rs 690 crores approximately. With Gadar 3, he can definitely go beyond Rs 1000 crore mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maneesh Sharma with Tiger 3?

Now, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is slated to hit the screens. Will director Maneesh Sharma enter the prestigious club? Let's wait and watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mission Raniganj vs Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film has a superb Sunday 

 

 Find Out More