Atlee with Jawan and more: Top 10 filmmakers who rule Rs 1000 crore club

A look at the top league of Bollywood and South directors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
With humongous successes of latest movies, a new benchmark has been set with box office numbers. Gone are the days when people spoke about Rs 100 crores. Now, Rs 1000 crores BO collection is the new milestone that a few films have achieved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest director to enter the Rs 1000 crore club is Atlee. The 37-year-old director made Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and it broke all the Bollywood records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan's global box office collection has gone past Rs 1100 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South filmmaker SS Rajamouli is the ruler of this club as he has two films that crossed Rs 1000 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Prabhas reportedly made Rs 1810 crores at the box office. 'Kattapa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara' worked well for the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest SS Rajamouli film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club was RRR. The movie made approximately Rs 1316 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another South director who is happily enjoying in this club is Prashanth Neel. His KGF 2 smashed many records at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, KGF 2 is the fourth highest grossing Indian film as it crossed the mark of Rs 1300 crores with its worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood director Siddharth Anand managed to enrol himself in Rs 1000 crore club with the massive hit Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is Shah Rukh Khan's first film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. The lifetime collection of the film is said to be Rs 1050 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yes, Nitesh Tiwari is also on this list. The filmmaker achieved major success with Aamir Khan's film Dangal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sports drama is said to have done more than Rs 2000 crores at the box office. The massive numbers came in from China.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another filmmaker who came very close to Rs 1000 club is Advait Chauhan. His film Secret Superstar reportedly did 976 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Khan almost touched Rs 1000 crore mark with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman Khan's film made Rs 918 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a prediction. Rajkummar Hirani could be the next filmmaker to enter the Rs 1000 crore club with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With Gadar 2, Anil Sharma managed to reach Rs 690 crores approximately. With Gadar 3, he can definitely go beyond Rs 1000 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is slated to hit the screens. Will director Maneesh Sharma enter the prestigious club? Let's wait and watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!