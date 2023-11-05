Attack on Titan finale: Powers of 9 Titans that you wish you'd have
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
Attack on Titan finale is here and a look at the nine Titans and their powers.
Cart Titan has ability to speak, incredible speed and resilience, four-footed structure.
Colossal Titan has gigantic size, colossal strength, steam emission, explosive transformation as special powers.
The Attack Titan has future memory inheritance powers.
Female Titan has adaptation, versatility, titan attraction, hardening.
War Hammer Titan has hardening, ability to reposition.
The Founding Titan has special powers including control and creation of Titans and, the ability to control and communicate with subjects of Ymir.
Jaw Titan has gigantic & powerful jaw, coarsened claws, ultra speed features.
Beast Titan has strong throws, titan shifting and ability to speak as special powers.
Armored Titan has defensive armored skin, hardening powers.
