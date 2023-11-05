Attack on Titan finale: Powers of 9 Titans that you wish you'd have

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023

Attack on Titan finale is here and a look at the nine Titans and their powers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cart Titan has ability to speak, incredible speed and resilience, four-footed structure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Colossal Titan has gigantic size, colossal strength, steam emission, explosive transformation as special powers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Attack Titan has future memory inheritance powers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Female Titan has adaptation, versatility, titan attraction, hardening.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War Hammer Titan has hardening, ability to reposition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Founding Titan has special powers including control and creation of Titans and, the ability to control and communicate with subjects of Ymir.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaw Titan has gigantic & powerful jaw, coarsened claws, ultra speed features.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beast Titan has strong throws, titan shifting and ability to speak as special powers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Armored Titan has defensive armored skin, hardening powers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Archies star Suhana Khan stuns in a pink bodycon dress, netizens go 'looking like a Wow'

 

 Find Out More