Attack On Titan season 4 finale ending explained

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

Anime series Attack on Titan has come to an end after 10 years and here we have explained the ending.

Eren initiates the Rumbling, unleashing Titans worldwide to destroy non-Paradis Island inhabitants.

Armin, Mikasa, Levi, and allies oppose this genocidal solution and seek Marleyan support.

Armin plans to destroy Eren but is swallowed by a Titan summoned by Eren.

Numerous past Titan Shifters, including Bertholdt and Galliard, thwart their efforts.

Annie and Gabi, on Falco, rescue them in a dire moment.

Armin convinces Zeke that life is about small, joyful things, rekindling hope.

Deceased Titan Shifters manifest and resist Eren, joining the fight.

Eren's Titans cease the Rumbling after Zeke's death.

Mikasa, Levi, and the Global Alliance confront Eren and the worm-like creature.

Mikasa decapitates Eren, and in the Paths dimension, Eren reveals his intentions, and Armin accepts responsibility for shaping Eren's worldview.

Eren's death and the destruction of the creature end the Rumbling, turning Eldians into regular humans.

Tensions persist worldwide, with the Yeagerists radicalizing and global distrust of Eldians.

Armin hopes for understanding at a peace summit, but the end credits reveal Paradis Island's future destruction.

The story concludes with a boy finding Eren's burial site, hinting at the potential return of Titan powers and the uncertain cycle of violence.

