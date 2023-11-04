Attack on Titans finale and more high-rated Anime on Crunchyroll
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
One Piece is a famous Manga. It has a 4.9 rating on Crunchyroll.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jujutsu Kaisen is about an ordinary school student with superhuman strength. It also has 4.9 stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shangri-La Frontier is a difficult game which a boy takes up as a challenge on a whim. Will he beat it? It has 4.9 stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has 4.9 stars as well. It is about an elven mage's journey in human realm.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mushuko Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is about a 34-year-old getting a new lease on life. It has 4.8 stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zom 100: Bucket List of Dead follows a mentally and emotionally exhausted man facing a zombie apocalypse. It has 4.8 stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Berserk of Gluttony has 4.8 stars too. It is about a boy who is shunned because his power is gluttony.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Cleric is about a man reincarnated into a world full of magic. The Great Cleric has 4.7 stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Am I actually the strongest? is a very cool drama with lots of magic and power. It has a 4.4 rating on Crunchyroll.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Unique Skills Makes Me OP even at Level 1 also has 4.4 stars. It follows the story of an office worker who is slaying monsters in a new world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reign of Seven Spellblades is about Kimberly Magic Academy which is nothing as it looks. This one has 4.2 stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Classroom for Heroes is a school for future heroes and it's not easy! It has a rating of 4.1 on Crunchyroll.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Attack on Titan Finale will stream on Crunchyroll on 4th November. It is also premiering on Hulu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most controversial web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More