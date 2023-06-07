Avatar 2 The Way of Water on OTT: Unknown trivia about the film

James Cameron's film Avatar 2 The Way of Water makes its way for OTT release before that check out unknown facts about the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023
Water digital debut Avatar 2 The Way of Water will release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on 7th June 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indians can watch James Cameron’s movie on the OTT platform at 1:30 pm IST on 7th June.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar was released after 13 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cameron decided to simultaneously shoot the second and third parts. Reportedly, he waited for technology to meet his vision.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The epic sci-fi film is made at a budget of 25 crore USD.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Walt Disney World opened a theme park dedicated to the film’s location Pandora and added a few creatures to the world which were then included in The Way of Water.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Edward Norton turned down a role in the movie. He was offered a human role but he wanted to play a Na’vi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Winslet set a new record by holding her breath underwater for seven minutes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avatar 2 became the sixth-fastest film to cross $1 billion worldwide in 14 days. Its total box office collection is 232 crore USD.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At Manhattan Beach Studios two massive water tanks were engineered for underwater shooting. One was for training while another was for action-packed sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
James Cameron opted for 3D cameras instead of converting it into a 3D movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Cameron’s vision of marine life existing on the earth 57 new species of sea creatures were created for the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
