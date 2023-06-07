Avatar 2 The Way of Water on OTT: Unknown trivia about the film

James Cameron's film Avatar 2 The Way of Water makes its way for OTT release before that check out unknown facts about the movie.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

Water digital debut Avatar 2 The Way of Water will release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on 7th June 2023.

How to watch

Indians can watch James Cameron’s movie on the OTT platform at 1:30 pm IST on 7th June.

Long wait for sequel

The sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar was released after 13 years.

Reason for delay

Cameron decided to simultaneously shoot the second and third parts. Reportedly, he waited for technology to meet his vision.

Whopping budget

The epic sci-fi film is made at a budget of 25 crore USD.

Theme Park

Walt Disney World opened a theme park dedicated to the film’s location Pandora and added a few creatures to the world which were then included in The Way of Water.

Edward Norton refused Avatar 2

Edward Norton turned down a role in the movie. He was offered a human role but he wanted to play a Na’vi.

A new record

Winslet set a new record by holding her breath underwater for seven minutes.

Avatar 2 box office collection.

Avatar 2 became the sixth-fastest film to cross $1 billion worldwide in 14 days. Its total box office collection is 232 crore USD.

Underwater shooting

At Manhattan Beach Studios two massive water tanks were engineered for underwater shooting. One was for training while another was for action-packed sequences.

3D cameras

James Cameron opted for 3D cameras instead of converting it into a 3D movie.

New sea creature species created

For Cameron’s vision of marine life existing on the earth 57 new species of sea creatures were created for the film.

