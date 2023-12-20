Avatar Sequels: Kate Winslet and other cast, release timeline and more – Everything you need to know
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
Beginning with the cast, Sam Worthington will reprise his role in Avatar movies as well. He plays Jake Sully.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zoe Saldana will reprise her role as Neytiri in all the movies. Though she joked about ageing when the timeline was announced, Neytiri is crucial for the movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore will also reprise their roles as Kiri, Dr Norm Spellman in Avatar sequels.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jack Champion (Miles Spider Socorro) and Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch) are also a part of the upcoming Avatar movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kate Winslet will reprise her role as Ronal in the future Avatar films. She has taken training in Shaman practice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are some interesting additions to the cast which includes Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Game of Thrones actress Oona Chaplin will be joining Avatar movies as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harry Potter fame David Thewlis has been brought aboard for upcoming new Avatar movies as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avatar 3 has already been shot alongside Avatar 2. This was a logistic decision. The makers didn't want the cast to age for films and neither want to change the cast.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avatar 3 has been pushed to December 2025. It was initially scheduled for a December 2024 release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avatar 4 is scheduled for a December 2029 release. Act 1 has been shot for Avatar 4.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The next chunk of Avatar 4 would be shot after Avatar 3 is released, revealed Cameron. That is because there’s a time jump between two movies and Cameron wants them to age naturally.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The scripts for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are already written.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avatar 5 will come out in December 31. It will bring the Na’vi to Earth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Upon release, Avatar: The Way of Water earned $2.2433 billion at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dunki: Top 10 reasons why you should watch Shah Rukh Khan new movie first day, first show
Find Out More