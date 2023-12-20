Avatar Sequels: Kate Winslet and other cast, release timeline and more – Everything you need to know

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023

Beginning with the cast, Sam Worthington will reprise his role in Avatar movies as well. He plays Jake Sully.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zoe Saldana will reprise her role as Neytiri in all the movies. Though she joked about ageing when the timeline was announced, Neytiri is crucial for the movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore will also reprise their roles as Kiri, Dr Norm Spellman in Avatar sequels.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jack Champion (Miles Spider Socorro) and Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch) are also a part of the upcoming Avatar movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kate Winslet will reprise her role as Ronal in the future Avatar films. She has taken training in Shaman practice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There are some interesting additions to the cast which includes Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Game of Thrones actress Oona Chaplin will be joining Avatar movies as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harry Potter fame David Thewlis has been brought aboard for upcoming new Avatar movies as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avatar 3 has already been shot alongside Avatar 2. This was a logistic decision. The makers didn't want the cast to age for films and neither want to change the cast. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avatar 3 has been pushed to December 2025. It was initially scheduled for a December 2024 release. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avatar 4 is scheduled for a December 2029 release. Act 1 has been shot for Avatar 4.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The next chunk of Avatar 4 would be shot after Avatar 3 is released, revealed Cameron. That is because there’s a time jump between two movies and Cameron wants them to age naturally.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The scripts for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are already written.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avatar 5 will come out in December 31. It will bring the Na’vi to Earth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Upon release, Avatar: The Way of Water earned $2.2433 billion at the box office. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Dunki: Top 10 reasons why you should watch Shah Rukh Khan new movie first day, first show

 

 Find Out More