Avatar: The Last Airbender and other Netflix shows that failed to impress critics and audiences
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix has not impressed the critics who said it was sub-par
Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix has got very bad reviews from some viewers
The Emily In Paris also got poor reviews from critics
Many viewers found Emily In Paris to be meme material
Marco Polo on Netflix was also dissed by critics
Gypsy starring Naomi Watts also got bad reviews for poor narration
Hollywood on Netflix also failed to meet critics' expectations
Space Force on Netflix was deemed poor in content and narrative
Insatiable was one show that got flak for fat-shaming
Away starring Hillary Swank also opened to poor reviews
