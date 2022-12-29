Ayesha Omar, Veena Malik and more hot Pakistani actresses

There are many Pakistani stars like Ayesha Omar, Veena Malik who are giving Bollywood stars a run for their money. Check out their hottest photos here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Ayesha Omar

The Pakistani star created headlines for her bold photoshoot with cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Veena Malik

The ex-Bigg Boss participant is a mom to two. We really cannot believe the same.

Hania Aamir

She is best known for Mere Humsafar. The star is a total hottie in real and has a beautiful dimple.

Humaima Malick

The hottie is best known for her movie Maula Jatt with Fawad Khan.

Maya Ali

Maryam Tanveer is one of the hottest Pakistani stars. This snap is proof of the same.

Mahira Khan

The Raees actress is best known for Humsafar, Bin Roye to name a few.

Mehwish Hayat

She is a popular actress best known for her work in the Pakistani TV world.

Sana Javed

Sana is one of the hottest stars in Lollywood. She did her debut on TV with Shehr-e-Zaat.

Saba Qamar

The Pakistani actress is best known for her role with late actor Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium.

Sajal Ali

The star is a cutiepie and played Sridevi's daughter named Arya in Mom.

