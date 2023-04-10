Ayesha Takia's jaw-dropping transformation
Siddhi Chatterjee
Ayesha Takia has turned a year older today. She first came into the attention at 13, as the Complan Girl in an advertisement.
Ayesha is known for her movies like Dor, Salaam-E-Ishq and, Cash, Socha Na Tha to name a few.
Ayesha has been away from the big screen but her social media posts always go viral.
Ayesha is known for her pretty smile. However, she has underdone a massive transformation.
It was in 2017 when Ayesha's photos started becoming viral in no time as she looked unrecognizable.
Ayesha has often been trolled for her botox look.
Ayesha was rumoured to have gone under the knife. Reportedly she quashed all rumours related to the same.
The personal style of Ayesha has evolved and she is often seen experimenting.
Has Ayesha's transformation made your jaws drop?
Ayesha was once known for her girl-next-door looks and today she looks totally different.
