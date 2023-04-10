Ayesha Takia's jaw-dropping transformation

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023

Ayesha Takia has turned a year older today. She first came into the attention at 13, as the Complan Girl in an advertisement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha is known for her movies like Dor, Salaam-E-Ishq and, Cash, Socha Na Tha to name a few.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha has been away from the big screen but her social media posts always go viral.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha is known for her pretty smile. However, she has underdone a massive transformation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It was in 2017 when Ayesha's photos started becoming viral in no time as she looked unrecognizable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha has often been trolled for her botox look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha was rumoured to have gone under the knife. Reportedly she quashed all rumours related to the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The personal style of Ayesha has evolved and she is often seen experimenting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Has Ayesha's transformation made your jaws drop?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha was once known for her girl-next-door looks and today she looks totally different.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

