Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 8 Celebrities who donated for the historical ceremony
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
The consecration ceremony is set to take place on Monday, many celebrities have also been invited for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Leading the charge, Akshay Kumar publicly encouraged nationwide donations in January 2021, setting an example for countless others.
Anupam Kher offered a "brick gift" to the temple in October 2023, sharing a heartfelt video from the construction site.
In February 2021, the iconic Shaktiman Mukesh Khanna proudly donated a ₹1.1 lakh cheque for the construction of the Mandir.
Demonstrating inclusivity, Pawan Kalyan donated ₹30 lakh, accompanied by a powerful statement on Lord Ram's legacy and unity.
Hema Malini went beyond the monetary contributions, as she performed the role of Sita mata in Ayodhya's Ramayana, also lending her artistic voice.
While details of Manoj Joshi’s contribution remain private, VHP acknowledged Manoj's dedication to the cause through a video in 2021.
TV star Gurmeet Choudhary pledged his support in January 2021 with a video message, urging others to join hands in this historic movement.
In a humble gesture, Pranitha Subhash initiated her contribution with a ₹1 lakh pledge and encouraged others to do the same.
These actors, along with countless others, have etched their names in the Ram Mandir's narrative, not just with donations but with their passion and devotion.
