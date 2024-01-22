Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: 12 Important life lessons, teachings from Ramayan
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Today, that is, on 22nd January 2024, Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated. It is a momentous occasion in the history of India.
For many months and especially in the last couple of days, Ayodhya has been lit and soaking in the festive spirit of Lord Ram coming home.
The vanvas have been longer for Lord Ram and hence, the religious spirit is in great fervour. Let's have a look at the teachings and important lessons we can learn from Ramayan.
An important lesson that Ramayan teaches is that mutual respect is very important. Lord Ram and Sita's marriage is proof of a good marriage which works by respecting each other and values, and beliefs.
Another important life lesson is that one should live life with morals. Lord Ram lived with good morals which is why he is hailed as a good son, husband and king.
The importance of selflessness and sacrifice is highlighted in Ramayan who sets out to rescue Sita after she is abducted by Ravan. His unwavering dedication to bringing back Sita and his love for her is proof of his selflessness.
One must keep away arrogance and ego. Ravan was full of ego and arrogance. His vision was affected because of his mighty arrogance which led to his downfall.
Ramayan also teaches that Good wins over evil. However, it might take time. Lord Ram had an uphill task of rescuing Sita Mata and he had to face a lot of difficulties but he won in the end.
Now, let's look at the motivational, leadership and teamwork lessons from Ramayan...
The first lesson is that important to plan and have a vision. Ram had a clear vision to rescue Sita. He knew about his goal and planned things accordingly. It is a sign of a good team leader.
The second lesson is of importance of making allies. Lord Ram heavily relied on others during his journey to get back Sita. He helped Sugriva beat Bali and earned the unwavering support of sena which beat Ravana's army.
We also learn that it is important to build confidence in others and that good leaders make leaders. When Ram and Laxman were abducted by Ahiravan, Ram trusted Lord Hanuman to save him.
It is important to value those around you. When Vibhishana wanted to join Lord Ram's side, Lord Ram held a council and asked the council of elders for their opinions thus valuing and respecting them.
It is important to recognize one's strength and act on it. For a good leader, one has to know the strengths of his employees. Lord Ram asked Vanar sena to build Rama Setu while he sent Angada with a message to Lanka.
It is important to be humble. Lord Ram led a very humble life. His humility made him a great king.
It is important to adapt and use the available resources effectively. Despite being a prince and future king, Lord Ram adapted to his conditions in Panchavati in Dandakaranya Forest.
