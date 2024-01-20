Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: AI imagines Bollywood and South Indian stars as Lord Ram
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Ram Lalla Idol is winning hearts in every corner of the country. Let's meet AI Imagination of Indian celebs as Lord Ram...
Mohit Raina fits the bill as Lord Ram so well. He would be perfect!
Vidyut Jamwal as Lord Ram is quite dashing. There are abs too.
Hrithik Roshan looks just great as Lord Ram.
Mahesh Babu would make a very charming Lord Ram.
Allu Arjun looks more like a teen version of Lord Ram.
Varun Dhawan also looks like a teen version of Lord Ram.
Tiger Shroff will add swag and gymnastics if his look as Lord Ram is anything to go by.
Vikrant Massey also looks more like a younger version of Lord Ram.
Kartik Aaryan also makes for a perfect Lord Ram.
Vijay would be a very alluring Lord Ram. He would tug at heartstrings and how.
