Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: AI imagines Harry Potter, Avengers and more iconic characters at Pran Pratishtha

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on Monday, 22nd January 2024. Various Indian personalities have been invited for the same. 

Recently, Ram Lalla idol was unveiled and everyone heaped praises on the same. 

Who would have thought Iron Man and Batman would work together in cleaning the Ayodhya Ram Mandir like this? 

Hulk and Spidey offering a pot full of offerings to a pandit in Ayodhya. The boys would definitely make anyone emotional with their kindness. 

Deadpool and Joker work together in washing the premise of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, as imagined by AI. 

Superman will make a stylish appearance while getting the best flowers for the decoration of the Ram Mandir. 

Baby Yoda, grown-up Yoda and Darth Vader together enjoying the Bonfire in the cold winters of Ayodhya. 

Jack Sparrow and Diana, the Wonder Woman take part in the decoration of Ram Mandir with the help of Diyas. 

The mischievous sibling duo Loki and Thor would have fun being in charge of entertainment. 

Groot and Thanos would be in charge of the food department, the making of it. 

Doctor Strange takes part in Seva while Jon Snow enjoys some Prasad. What are the odds?

Lastly, we have the Harry Potter trio making the most of their Ayodhya visit with a muggle device called mobile and the trend of selfies. 

