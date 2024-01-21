Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Celebs who will attend the ceremony
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is happening tomorrow, 22nd January 2024.
The Ram Mandir is being lit in diyas, adorned with flowers and lights, to welcome Lord Ram in Ayodhya. A lot of celebrities are already in Ayodhya and some are flying for the ceremony.
Anupam Kher was snapped at the Mumbai airport flying to Ayodhya.
Madhur Bhandarkar posed for the paparazzi while leaving for Ayodhya.
Vivek Oberoi will also attend the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.
Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram were snapped at the Mumbai airport, flying for the Ram Mandir inauguration.
Shubhash Ghai heads to Ayodhya for Pran Pratishtha.
Om Raut was also snapped at the Kalina airport, leaving for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Sonu Nigam happily poses for the paparazzi as he leaves for Ayodhya.
Kangana Ranaut took part in hom havan in Hanuman Garhi temple.
As per the HT report, Amitabh Bachchan will take a chartered flight to Ayodhya tomorrow morning.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. It is unclear if she attending the event. The actress returned home today from Saudi Arabia.
Even Rajinikanth has received an invite to the Ram Mandir Inauguration in Ayodhya.
Ramayan leads Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri are in Ayodhya as you read this. More celebs will attend.
