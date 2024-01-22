Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Here's the schedule of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place today in Ayodhya. Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is decked up for the grand opening.
Loads of Indian celebs have been invited for the Pran Pratistha ceremony aka the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecretion...
The entire country is very excited and has been chanting Lord Ram's name, singing Bhajans outside and everywhere in Ayodhya.
Let's have a look at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony schedule...
PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Ayodhya at 10:25 am. He will take a helicopter to the venue, as per an HT report.
PM Modi is expected to reach the venue at 10:55 am.
PM Narendra Modi will take a tour of the temple and its premises between 11 am and 12 am.
Between 12:05 and 1 pm, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place and Modi will be taking part in the rituals.
At 1 pm, PM Narendra Modi will leave the temple premises and address the 7000 guests and attendees for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Around 2:10 pm, PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Kuber ka Tila, where Shiv Mandir was restored.
Talking about the features of Ram Mandir, it has been constructed in Nagara style. Its structure is 380 feet long with a width of 250 feet and a height of 161 feet. It has 392 pillars and 44 doors.
The pillars of Ram Mandir have beautiful carvings of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses. Ram Lalla will be placed in the main sanctorum on the ground floor.
14 couples from across the country will be Yajmans (hosts). The Idol of Ram Lalla was sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, a resident of Mysuru.
The whole Ram Mandir is adorned with beautiful, rich and exotic flowers.
The ceremonial rituals for the Pran Pratishtha began on 16th January from Saryu river. It will be completed today in the afternoon during the Abhijeet muhurta.
Crores of people who couldn't go to Ayodhya will be watching the Pran Pratishtha ceremony live from their homes.
