Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: How the Ram and Sita of Ramayan have changed over the years

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024

Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya happened today and the Ramayan cast attended the same. Let's check out their transformation pictures... 

Arun Govil played the role of Lord Ram in Ramayan. 

He is quite dashing in real life. 

Dipika Chikhlia played Sita in Ramayan. She made for one gorgeous Sita.

Dipika looks beautiful even today.  She is also quite stylish.

Sunil Lahri played the role of Ram's brother, Laxman. 

Lahri doesn't seem to have aged a bit. 

Arvind Trivedi played the arrogant Ravana.

Arvind Trivedi passed away in 2021. He was 82.

Sanjay Jog played the devoted brother of Ram, Bharat. Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 40. 

Dara Singh played the role of Lord Hanuman.

Dara Singh passed away in 2012 at the age of 83. 

Bal Dhuri played the role of Raja Dashrath in Ramayan.

He is now about 80 years old.

Jayshree Gadkar played Kaushalya, Lord Rama's mother in Ramayan. She passed away in 2008 at the age of 66. 

Padma Khanna played the role of Rani Kaikeyi who sent Ram to vanvas. 

She is 74 years old right now. 

Samir Rajda Shatrughan in Ramayan. 

He is currently 60 and enjoying his life. 

