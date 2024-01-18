Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Indian movies, songs with references to Lord Ram
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
Bajrangi Bhaijaan follows the story of a strong believer of Lord Hanuman as he tries to reunite a lost girl to her parents in Pakistan.
Hey Ram is an Indian epic historical movie which featured stars like Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan.
Ram Lakhan follows the story of two brothers who are also police officers, as they set out to take revenge against the people who killed their father.
Adipurush is a movie based on Ramayana where the lead role is played by Prabhas.
Hanu Man was released recently in which the protagonist of the movie helps the people of a village with the help of powers from Lord Hanuman.
An atheist turned believer has to prove the existence of Ram Setu before evil forces take the decision of destroying India’s heritage site.
Ramayana is an upcoming movie which will reportedly star Rambir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram.
Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo by legendary artist Lata Mangeshkar.
Mere Do Anmol Ratan, a song by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Mohammed Aziz from the movie Ram Lakhan.
Hai Rama Yeh Kya Hua by A. R. Rahman from the movie Rangeela featuring Jackie Shroff.
