Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Know what name Sita, mother Kaushalya and others gave Lord Ram

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024

Lord Ram is one of the best leaders, Kings to be born. His Rajya (rule) was said to be the best.

Ram is returning to Ayodhya today. Ram Mandir will be inaugurated today in Ayodhya and the whole country is in religious spirit.  

Lord Ram was loved and respected by everyone in the age. He was hailed by everyone. 

As the Ram Mandir will be inaugurated today, let's get to know what everyone called Lord Ram. 

Raja Dashrath, Lord Ram's father would call him Ram. 

Rani Kaushalya, Lord Ram's mother would call Ram, Rambhadra. 

Rani Kaikeyi would call Lord Ram, Ramchandra.   

Sita would lovingly call Lord Ram, Naath. 

The Rishigan who were respected by everyone, addressed Lord Ram as Vedasa.

Other sages would call Lord Ram, Raghunath.

The people of Ayodhya would call Ram, Sita-pati, husband of Sita.

