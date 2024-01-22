Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Know what name Sita, mother Kaushalya and others gave Lord Ram
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Lord Ram is one of the best leaders, Kings to be born. His Rajya (rule) was said to be the best.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram is returning to Ayodhya today. Ram Mandir will be inaugurated today in Ayodhya and the whole country is in religious spirit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lord Ram was loved and respected by everyone in the age. He was hailed by everyone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As the Ram Mandir will be inaugurated today, let's get to know what everyone called Lord Ram.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raja Dashrath, Lord Ram's father would call him Ram.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Kaushalya, Lord Ram's mother would call Ram, Rambhadra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Kaikeyi would call Lord Ram, Ramchandra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sita would lovingly call Lord Ram, Naath.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Rishigan who were respected by everyone, addressed Lord Ram as Vedasa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Other sages would call Lord Ram, Raghunath.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The people of Ayodhya would call Ram, Sita-pati, husband of Sita.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 and more Top 10 documentaries that are a must watch on OTT
Find Out More