Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Top 10 best Ram Bhajans to add to your playlist 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024

Ram Mandir inauguration will happen in Ayodhya today. It is said that PM Narendra Modi will be presiding over the rituals of the ceremony.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The whole country is in a celebratory mood right now and eager to welcome Lord Ram, back home in Ayodhya. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celebrities from all corners of the country are in Ayodhya right now, attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jinke Hriday Me Ram is a soothing number about the biggest devotee of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman. Listen to this devotional song by Shashikant Vyas on YouTube. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Mandir Katha by DS Pal is about the construction of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avadh Mein Ram Aaye Hai will make you forget everything and transcend you in the holy fever of Pran Pratishtha. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Aayenge by Abhay Jodhpurkar will make the atmosphere holy and auspicious. Listen to and celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Listen to Ramayan Katha, Tulsi Ramayana Shri Ramcharitamanas Bal Kand - Part 1 which tells the story of Lord Rama. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humare Saath Shri Raghunath is about devoting everything to Lord Ram and trusting him and his guidance. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram will make you forget all the troubles and pain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rama Rama Ratte Ratte by Amit Pathak is about waiting for Lord Ram. It's the best time since the Ram Mandir Inauguration is taking place today. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sukh Ke Sab Saathi is another Bhajan on Ram which will help you keep faith in troubled times.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kab Darshan Honge Tere on Saregama Bhakti is another amazing Ram Bhajan which will leave you at peace. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Fighter, Hrithik Roshan's biggest box office hits to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More