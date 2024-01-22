Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Top 10 best Ram Bhajans to add to your playlist
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Ram Mandir inauguration will happen in Ayodhya today. It is said that PM Narendra Modi will be presiding over the rituals of the ceremony.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The whole country is in a celebratory mood right now and eager to welcome Lord Ram, back home in Ayodhya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Celebrities from all corners of the country are in Ayodhya right now, attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jinke Hriday Me Ram is a soothing number about the biggest devotee of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman. Listen to this devotional song by Shashikant Vyas on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Mandir Katha by DS Pal is about the construction of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avadh Mein Ram Aaye Hai will make you forget everything and transcend you in the holy fever of Pran Pratishtha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Aayenge by Abhay Jodhpurkar will make the atmosphere holy and auspicious. Listen to and celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Listen to Ramayan Katha, Tulsi Ramayana Shri Ramcharitamanas Bal Kand - Part 1 which tells the story of Lord Rama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Humare Saath Shri Raghunath is about devoting everything to Lord Ram and trusting him and his guidance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram will make you forget all the troubles and pain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rama Rama Ratte Ratte by Amit Pathak is about waiting for Lord Ram. It's the best time since the Ram Mandir Inauguration is taking place today.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sukh Ke Sab Saathi is another Bhajan on Ram which will help you keep faith in troubled times.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kab Darshan Honge Tere on Saregama Bhakti is another amazing Ram Bhajan which will leave you at peace.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Fighter, Hrithik Roshan's biggest box office hits to watch on OTT
Find Out More